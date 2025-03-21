DiCaprio Stars in Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Set for 2025 Release

In a much-awaited revelation, Paul Thomas Anderson's film, 'One Battle After Another,' has officially announced its new title along with a release date set for September 26, 2025. Originally scheduled for August 8, Anderson's latest cinematic venture faced delays but is now back on track, confirmed by Warner Bros. through a compelling 21-second teaser.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the teaser paints a vivid picture of the film's gripping narrative, combining elements of family drama and intense action. In one striking scene, DiCaprio character sips a drink in tranquility, only for the moment to be shattered by his on-screen wife, Teyana Taylor, who discharges an automatic weapon.

This sense of chaos permeates the teaser, heightened by the presence of their child and the voice-over question, "What are you gonna do about this baby?" The plot thickens as their daughter, portrayed by Chase Infiniti, continues the family's tumultuous gun-toting legacy, while a narrator ominously declares, "Just when you think you got a handle on things."

The film, adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel 'Vineland,' assembles a stellar cast including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro. Anderson collaborates once more with producers Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, familiar faces from 'Licorice Pizza,' to bring this vision to life.

Shot in California and parts of Texas, 'One Battle After Another' will premiere globally in Imax and VistaVision, offering audiences an immersive experience. Oversight by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at Warner Bros. marks their reunion with Anderson, following their work on the Oscar-nominated 'Licorice Pizza.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)