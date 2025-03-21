Sydney Sweeney Stars in Thrilling 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl'

Actor Sydney Sweeney is stepping into a thrilling new role in the film 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl'. The movie, based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote from 2021, draws audiences into a gripping narrative produced under Sweeney's Fifty-Fifty Films banner.

Sweeney, renowned for her performances in popular series like 'White Lotus', 'Anyone But You', and 'Euphoria', plays a drifter who impersonates a missing girl to rob her family, only to realize the severe mistake of her actions.

The actress is also set to star in 'The Housemaid', another psychological thriller set for a December release. Directed by Paul Feig, it features Brandon Sklenar alongside Sweeney in a promising cast.

