Sydney Sweeney Stars in Thrilling 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl'
Sydney Sweeney takes on a leading role in the upcoming thriller 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl,' a film adapted from a 2021 Reddit short story by Joe Cote. Sweeney not only stars but also produces via her Fifty-Fifty Films. The plot follows a drifter impersonating a missing girl with drastic consequences.
Actor Sydney Sweeney is stepping into a thrilling new role in the film 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl'. The movie, based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote from 2021, draws audiences into a gripping narrative produced under Sweeney's Fifty-Fifty Films banner.
Sweeney, renowned for her performances in popular series like 'White Lotus', 'Anyone But You', and 'Euphoria', plays a drifter who impersonates a missing girl to rob her family, only to realize the severe mistake of her actions.
The actress is also set to star in 'The Housemaid', another psychological thriller set for a December release. Directed by Paul Feig, it features Brandon Sklenar alongside Sweeney in a promising cast.
