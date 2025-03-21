Foot-and-Mouth Disease Reemerges in Slovakia After 50 Years

In a startling revelation, Slovakia has reported cases of foot-and-mouth disease at three farms situated in the southern region of the country. This disclosure was made by Agriculture Minister Richard Takac, as cited by news website Dennik N and other media outlets.

This is the first instance of such cases occurring in Slovakia in half a century, an occurrence that followed neighboring Hungary's report in March. While the disease does not pose a threat to humans, it can cause fever and mouth blisters in cloven-hoofed ruminants like cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

The resurgence of this disease may result in trade restrictions, potentially impacting the agriculture sector significantly. Authorities are likely to take measures to prevent further spread and manage its effects on local and international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)