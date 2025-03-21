Foot-and-Mouth Disease Reemerges in Slovakia After 50 Years
Slovakia reports its first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 50 years at three southern farms. Agriculture Minister Richard Takac confirmed the outbreak following similar incidents in Hungary. Although harmless to humans, the disease affects cloven-hoofed animals, potentially triggering trade restrictions.
In a startling revelation, Slovakia has reported cases of foot-and-mouth disease at three farms situated in the southern region of the country. This disclosure was made by Agriculture Minister Richard Takac, as cited by news website Dennik N and other media outlets.
This is the first instance of such cases occurring in Slovakia in half a century, an occurrence that followed neighboring Hungary's report in March. While the disease does not pose a threat to humans, it can cause fever and mouth blisters in cloven-hoofed ruminants like cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.
The resurgence of this disease may result in trade restrictions, potentially impacting the agriculture sector significantly. Authorities are likely to take measures to prevent further spread and manage its effects on local and international trade.
