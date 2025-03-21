Sydney Sweeney Takes the Lead in New Thriller 'I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl'

Warner Bros has officially given the go-ahead for a new thriller, titled 'I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl', with Sydney Sweeney both starring in and producing the film. According to Deadline, the movie draws its narrative from a short story on Reddit penned by Joe Cote, and has been adapted for the big screen by Eric Roth, a writer with an Academy Award to his name.

The storyline centers around a drifter who assumes the identity of a missing girl with the intent to commit theft from her family, only to find herself in an unintended predicament. Sweeney's Fifty-Fifty Films is steering the production alongside industry veterans such as Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Trevor Engelson, and Aaron Folbe from Underground.

This marks another stepping stone in Sweeney's burgeoning career as a producer, following her executive production role in Sony's romantic comedy 'Anyone But You' and the horror film 'Immaculate' that debuted at SXSW. Sweeney is also involved in upcoming projects like 'The Housemaid', directed by Paul Feig, and others including 'Scandalous!', a Kim Novak biopic focusing on her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr., and 'Echo Valley', a high-profile project featuring stars like Juliane Moore, Kyle MacLachlan, and Domhnall Gleeson.

