Subhash Ghai Urges Young Filmmakers to Embrace Cultural Roots

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has made a compelling case for young directors to delve into the richness of Indian culture rather than mimicking Western cinema. Speaking at a masterclass celebrating 45 years of his iconic film 'Karz,' Ghai emphasized the need to create films reflecting one's cultural upbringing.

Ghai highlighted the recent success of Tamil and Telugu films as examples of cinema that stay tethered to cultural roots. He urged young filmmakers to resist the allure of Western influences, noting that only a small percentage of the population relates to urban, Western narratives.

The event was a tribute to the 1980 classic 'Karz', renowned for its engaging storyline and music. The director reminisced about casting Rishi Kapoor, who initially doubted the reincarnation theme, but later embraced it. Ghai, Kapoor's co-stars, and Kapoor's spouse shared anecdotes, celebrating their experiences working on what became a celebrated film.

(With inputs from agencies.)