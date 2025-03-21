Left Menu

Subhash Ghai Urges Young Filmmakers to Embrace Cultural Roots

Veteran director Subhash Ghai advises young filmmakers to draw on Indian culture instead of imitating Western cinema. Highlighting the success of Tamil and Telugu films, he emphasizes the importance of cultural roots in filmmaking. The director reminisces about his film 'Karz' and working with Rishi Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:53 IST
Subhash Ghai Urges Young Filmmakers to Embrace Cultural Roots
Subhash Ghai
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has made a compelling case for young directors to delve into the richness of Indian culture rather than mimicking Western cinema. Speaking at a masterclass celebrating 45 years of his iconic film 'Karz,' Ghai emphasized the need to create films reflecting one's cultural upbringing.

Ghai highlighted the recent success of Tamil and Telugu films as examples of cinema that stay tethered to cultural roots. He urged young filmmakers to resist the allure of Western influences, noting that only a small percentage of the population relates to urban, Western narratives.

The event was a tribute to the 1980 classic 'Karz', renowned for its engaging storyline and music. The director reminisced about casting Rishi Kapoor, who initially doubted the reincarnation theme, but later embraced it. Ghai, Kapoor's co-stars, and Kapoor's spouse shared anecdotes, celebrating their experiences working on what became a celebrated film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025