Crompton Illuminates with Innovative Batten Lighting Range

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has introduced an expanded range of Batten Lights with the new Infinia 24W and SlimO 20W products, marrying technology with style for modern homes and offices. These innovative lighting solutions marry aesthetics with functionality, enhancing the ambience of any indoor setting.

The Infinia 24W model features a bold design, utilizing Pristech technology for soft, indirect illumination, and chromium-finished decorative endcaps, delivering premium aesthetics. Meanwhile, the SlimO 20W boasts a minimalistic and slim profile, ideal for contemporary interiors, and offers an extensive light spread to create balanced illumination.

Both models reflect Crompton's understanding of lighting's role in home décor, catering to consumer desires for fixtures that are as stylish as they are functional. Readily available at Crompton retailers and online platforms, these new offerings demonstrate Crompton's leadership and innovation in consumer electricals.

(With inputs from agencies.)