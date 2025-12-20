Supreme Court Bar Association Condemns Bihar CM's Actions
The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down a woman doctor's naqab during a ceremony, seen as an affront to gender dignity. The incident, widely circulated via video, highlights issues of autonomy, with demands for apologies.
India
The Supreme Court Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who pulled down a woman doctor's naqab during a public event in Patna.
The association's letter criticized the action, highlighting it as a demeaning attempt on women's dignity and autonomy, sparking political controversy.
SCBA demands an unconditional apology, describing the act as a violation of constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination, reflecting depraving attitudes against women.
