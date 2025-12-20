Supreme Court Bar Association Condemns Bihar CM's Actions

The Supreme Court Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who pulled down a woman doctor's naqab during a public event in Patna.

The association's letter criticized the action, highlighting it as a demeaning attempt on women's dignity and autonomy, sparking political controversy.

SCBA demands an unconditional apology, describing the act as a violation of constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination, reflecting depraving attitudes against women.