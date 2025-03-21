Left Menu

Karnataka Strengthens Efforts to Protect Cauvery River

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the formation of a team to prevent encroachment and pollution along the Cauvery River. The state will launch a water conservation campaign to mark World Water Day and initiate Cauvery Aarti to raise awareness about water conservation.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared the establishment of a dedicated team to tackle encroachment and pollution along the Cauvery River. Speaking at Bhagamandala, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding the state's natural resources and cultural heritage.

The Deputy CM announced a week-long water conservation campaign in conjunction with World Water Day, while the Cauvery Aarti aims to promote awareness about preserving water resources. Shivakumar also confirmed the involvement of Kodagu artists in the Aarti, with funds already allocated for the initiative.

Highlighting the significance of the Cauvery River, Shivakumar thanked Kodagu's electorate for their support and reiterated commitments made last year at the KRS dam. In matters of national policy, Shivakumar mentioned his attendance at the anti-delimitation meeting alongside other prominent leaders.

