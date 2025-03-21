'Suswagatam Khushamadeed': A Tale of Love Across Boundaries
'Suswagatam Khushamadeed,' a romantic comedy starring Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat, debuts in theaters on May 16. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, it explores a heartwarming love story between two people of different faiths. The movie seeks to charm audiences with humor and compelling performances.
In an exciting announcement, the makers of 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' revealed the film's release date as May 16. This romantic comedy, starring Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.
The movie, directed by Dhiraj Kumar, follows a touching love story that transcends religious boundaries. Zee Music Company shared the film's poster on their official social media handle, sparking anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts.
The cast includes notable performances from Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, and others, ensuring a delightful experience. Isabelle, sister of acclaimed actress Katrina Kaif, steps into the limelight alongside Pulkit Samrat, known for his recent role in 'Fukrey 3'.

