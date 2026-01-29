Jurisdiction Clash: Delhi Court Returns Defamation Suit to Mumbai in Bollywood Web Series Dispute
The Delhi High Court dismissed IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment due to lack of territorial jurisdiction, stating it should be heard in Mumbai. Wankhede alleged defamation over 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' series, claiming it targeted him following Aryan Khan's arrest.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court ruled on Thursday that it lacks the territorial jurisdiction to hear a defamation lawsuit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The suit pertains to alleged defamatory content in the series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood."
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that both parties involved reside in Mumbai, and the purported defamation also took place there. Consequently, jurisdiction lies with Mumbai courts, leading to the decision to return the case to Wankhede for possible refiling in the appropriate jurisdiction.
Wankhede accused the series, allegedly created by Aryan Khan, of maligning him after his son's arrest in a 2021 drug case. Despite demands for injunction and damages, Red Chillies and Netflix contested the jurisdiction, maintaining that the show was a satirical commentary on Bollywood culture.
ALSO READ
NBA Releases ₹17 Lakh to Mumbai BMC from Probiotic Innovation Using Native Microbes
Star-Studded Cast Joins Netflix's Thrilling 'Rabbit, Rabbit'
Delhi High Court Dismisses Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Netflix
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open
Supreme Court Clarifies Waqf Tribunal Jurisdiction