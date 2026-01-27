Karan Johar Embraces Social Media Detox Amid Bollywood Successes

Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his decision to step away from social media, citing a need for a digital detox. Known for his active presence online, Johar plans to abstain from scrolling, messaging, and posting for an entire week. He conveyed his intentions through an Instagram story, expressing a desire for cessation from 'doom scrolling.'

The impact of social media on mental well-being is increasingly evident, with a growing number of individuals, including celebrities, choosing to disconnect for a period. Johar, however, continues to be vocal about the burgeoning achievements in Bollywood. Recently, he lauded the successes of films like Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' and the epic war film 'Border 2.'

In a recent Instagram story, Johar underscored Bollywood's recent box office triumphs as evidence of the industry's enduring appeal. He stated, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing... BOLLYWOOD is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite!" Johar also commended filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan for his work on 'Homebound,' despite its omission from the Academy Awards nominations this year, underscoring Johar's commitment and admiration for industry innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)