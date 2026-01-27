Karan Johar Embraces Social Media Detox Amid Bollywood Successes
Karan Johar has announced a break from social media for a week, opting for a digital detox. Known for his online presence, Johar aims to find peace away from screens. Despite taking a break, he remains vocal about Bollywood's recent successes and praises colleagues in the industry.
Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his decision to step away from social media, citing a need for a digital detox. Known for his active presence online, Johar plans to abstain from scrolling, messaging, and posting for an entire week. He conveyed his intentions through an Instagram story, expressing a desire for cessation from 'doom scrolling.'
The impact of social media on mental well-being is increasingly evident, with a growing number of individuals, including celebrities, choosing to disconnect for a period. Johar, however, continues to be vocal about the burgeoning achievements in Bollywood. Recently, he lauded the successes of films like Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' and the epic war film 'Border 2.'
In a recent Instagram story, Johar underscored Bollywood's recent box office triumphs as evidence of the industry's enduring appeal. He stated, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing... BOLLYWOOD is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite!" Johar also commended filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan for his work on 'Homebound,' despite its omission from the Academy Awards nominations this year, underscoring Johar's commitment and admiration for industry innovators.
