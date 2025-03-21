Empowering the Backbone: Women in India's Agribusiness

A recent report reveals a stark imbalance in India's agribusiness landscape—women make up 64.4% of the agricultural workforce but just 6-10% hold positions in top agri-companies. Released at the Women in Agriculture Summit, the report calls for equitable opportunities and resources for women.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, is leading efforts to address these disparities. The company announced initiatives like the Godrej Agrovet Women in Agriculture Scholarship to promote education and leadership among women in agriculture.

Despite women accounting for 30-40% of agricultural studies enrollment, few enter formal employment. The summit discussed barriers women face and strategies for inclusivity, targeting increased women's representation from 12% to 32% by FY28. The event featured industry leaders discussing women's roles from 'Boardroom to Breakthroughs.'

(With inputs from agencies.)