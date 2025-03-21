Left Menu

Cricket Meets Awareness: Politicians and Actors Unite for TB Mukt Bharat

Anurag Singh Thakur will lead the Leaders XI in a T20 cricket match against the Actors XI, captained by Suniel Shetty, to raise TB awareness. The event is part of the TB Mukt Bharat campaign and features prominent figures, promoting awareness to fulfill India's vision for a TB-free future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique blend of sports and social cause, former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur will take the field for a friendly T20 cricket match. Organized to create awareness under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, this match will see politicians square off against actors at Mumbai's MCA Cricket Stadium this Saturday.

The game, scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm, features the Leaders XI led by Thakur against the Actors XI under the leadership of Suniel Shetty. The event will also witness the presence of notable personalities including Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Salman Khan, MPs Supriya Sule and Arvind Sawant, alongside former MP Pritam Munde.

Emphasizing the importance of awareness in eradicating tuberculosis, Thakur highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a TB-free India. He noted the public's enthusiastic response to a recent friendly match between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi, emphasizing that such events will continue to generate public support and awareness for the cause.

