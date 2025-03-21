Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Bali: Boat Capsizes, Claiming a Life

A snorkeling boat with 13 people capsized near Bali, killing one woman and injuring two others. The boat was overwhelmed by high waves, leading to the accident. Rescuers saved 12 people, but maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to overcrowding and poor safety enforcement.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:54 IST
A tragic maritime accident occurred off the coast of Bali on Friday when a snorkeling boat carrying 13 passengers capsized after being overwhelmed by high waves.

The vessel, named Sea Dragon, was en route from Bali to Nusa Penida when it was struck by large waves. Among those on board were 11 Australian tourists, including a 39-year-old woman, Anna Maree, who was tossed overboard and subsequently perished in the incident.

Nearby boats rushed to the scene, rescuing 12 survivors and recovering Maree's body. Concerns over maritime safety persist in Indonesia, where overcrowding and lax regulations continue to lead to frequent accidents.

