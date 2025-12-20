Stan Wawrinka Announces Final Year on Tour: The End of an Era
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has announced that 2026 will mark the end of his professional tennis career. With 16 tour singles titles since 2002, Wawrinka has triumphed in major finals, including victories over top-ranked players. The Swiss tennis star plans to retire following the 2026 season.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss tennis icon, has announced that 2026 will be his final year competing on the professional tour. Since turning pro in 2002, Wawrinka has amassed 16 singles titles and marked significant victories at the Grand Slam level.
Known for defeating top-ranked players such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray on the biggest stages, Wawrinka secured his place in history with major wins at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and 2016 U.S. Open. On social media, he expressed his intention to 'write the final chapter' of his illustrious career.
In addition to his singles success, Wawrinka partnered with Roger Federer to win Olympic gold in 2008 and led Switzerland to its first Davis Cup win in 2014. As he prepares for his final season, Wawrinka is set to begin the United Cup in Perth on January 2, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Doping Battle: A Race Against Time for 2036 Olympics Bid
Mariah Carey to Illuminate Milano Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony
Olympics-Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony
Olympics-Stolz stakes claim as medal favourite for Milano-Cortina in speed skating World Cup qualifiers