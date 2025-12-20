Left Menu

Brad Keselowski's Resilient Comeback: From Ski Accident to Daytona Dreams

NASCAR driver and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski broke his right leg while skiing. Despite the injury, which required surgery, doctors expect a quick recovery in time for the Daytona 500. Keselowski, a former Cup Series champion, remains focused on both his racing comeback and bolstering his team following a tragic plane crash involving his teammate.

Updated: 20-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:42 IST
Brad Keselowski, renowned NASCAR driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, suffered a broken right leg during a ski trip, the team confirmed. Despite the injury, which necessitated surgery, medical professionals anticipate a rapid recovery, allowing Keselowski to participate in the Daytona 500 scheduled for February.

Keselowski took to social media to express his gratitude for his family and medical team. 'Life has a way of reminding you to slow down,' he remarked, displaying resilience and a commitment to returning to racing. While details of the leg injury remain undisclosed, Keselowski remains optimistic.

The 42-year-old, who has carved out a significant career at NASCAR's top level, is poised for his 17th season. His focus is now two-fold: personal recovery and the rejuvenation of RFK Racing, following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of driver Greg Biffle and several others linked to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

