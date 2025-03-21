Left Menu

Union Minister Urges Writers to Combat 'Intellectual Pollution' at Kalinga Literary Festival

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged writers to combat 'intellectual pollution' threatening India's cultural heritage at the Kalinga Literary Festival. He highlighted the role of literary figures in inspiring societal change and preserving traditions. Key figures at the event emphasized literature's power in shaping societies and fostering cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:02 IST
Union Minister Urges Writers to Combat 'Intellectual Pollution' at Kalinga Literary Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called upon writers to fight 'intellectual pollution' at the 11th Kalinga Literary Festival, emphasizing its threat to India's cultural heritage. Addressing the gathering, Shekhawat noted the pivotal role of literary figures in preserving traditions and fostering cultural consciousness.

The Minister highlighted India's transformation since 2024, attributing significant progress to leadership efforts while urging literary activists to further contribute to the nation's cultural preservation. Shekhawat warned of external forces undermining India's intellectual legacy, urging vigilance.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati echoed the call for cultural preservation, celebrating India's linguistic diversity as a reflection of its rich heritage. He emphasized literature's transformative power in shaping societies and fostering empathy, while Indonesian Ambassador Ina H. Krisnamurthi highlighted historic cultural exchanges between India and Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

