Celebrating Indo-Nepal Ties: ITEC Day Unites Alumni

The Indian Embassy celebrated the 60th anniversary of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day with music and dance performances on Friday.

This event gathered a multitude of Nepalese citizens from all walks of life who have participated in ITEC programs in India, marking a memorable occasion at the embassy's premises.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava highlighted that over 3,000 Nepalese have benefited from ITEC programs in recent decades. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, an ITEC alumna, reminisced about her academic experiences in India, having earned her Master's and PhD from Panjab University.

(With inputs from agencies.)