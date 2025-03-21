Barbie Ferreira Addresses Her Euphoria Departure

Actress Barbie Ferreira, who captivated audiences with her portrayal of Kat in the Zendaya-led series 'Euphoria,' has opened up about her departure from the show. Speaking on the Viall Files podcast, Ferreira confirmed it was a mutual decision, addressing widespread online speculation about her sudden exit.

"It was absolutely not just me. Everyone decided that there was nowhere to go," she shared, highlighting the difficulty of the decision. Despite her love for the character, Ferreira believed it was best not to prolong her involvement when the journey had naturally concluded. Her remarks reflect the often challenging career choices actors must make.

In 2022, Ferreira announced her exit via Instagram, expressing gratitude and affection for her role as Kat. She hoped fans saw themselves in the character, acknowledging the joy and depth Kat brought to her and the audience. With 'Euphoria' season three expected in 2026, fans await a new chapter eagerly.

