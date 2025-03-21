Cauvery Aarati: Bengaluru's Historic Gathering at Sankey Tank

Bengaluru experienced a day of significant events with the spotlight culminating in the historic Cauvery Aarati at Sankey Tank. With an estimated gathering of 10,000 people, the event drew attention with its laser lights, vedic chants, and the anticipation of performances like that of Raghu Dixit.

The crowd was a mix of spiritual devotees and curious onlookers, including a substantial number of Gen Z attendees looking for a social outing. The event also highlighted Bengaluru's connection with the Cauvery River, the city's primary water source, and witnessed the participation of priests from Varanasi.

Amidst this, the Karnataka government pushed its water conservation agenda, introducing a pledge campaign that aims for a Guinness World Record, coinciding with World Water Day. Attendees were urged to participate, promoting awareness and responsibility surrounding water use.

(With inputs from agencies.)