Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora Spotlight Emerging Talents in 'Hip Hop India' Season 2

Choreographer Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora share insights into the emerging talents on 'Hip Hop India' Season 2. They emphasize the importance of perseverance for contestants, regardless of outcomes. Remo highlights improvements in the show's presentation and contestant skills. The show airs on Amazon MX Player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:48 IST
Remo D'Souza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Choreographer Remo D'Souza has expressed his enthusiasm for the new talents on display in the second season of 'Hip Hop India'. Speaking to ANI, D'Souza noted, "Our dance reality shows thrive on the prowess of participants. When talent shines, the entire show benefits."

Malaika Arora, who joins Remo on the judging panel, offered encouragement to contestants facing rejection. Speaking to ANI, she advised, "Endings can be beginnings. Whether or not you succeed initially, perseverance brings its own reward."

Reflecting on the season's progress, D'Souza remarked, "We've seen marked advancements from the first season, both in performance level and production quality." The second season of 'Hip Hop India' is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

