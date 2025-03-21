Left Menu

New Faces Join the Cast of 'Tulsa King' for Thrilling Season 3

Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp are set to join the cast of 'Tulsa King' in its third season. The series, led by Sylvester Stallone, is shooting in Atlanta and Oklahoma. Patrick and Knapp will play key roles as father-son duo, Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire, in the unfolding mafia drama.

New Faces Join the Cast of 'Tulsa King' for Thrilling Season 3
Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert Patrick, famous for his role in '1923', and Beau Knapp, known for 'SEAL Team', have been confirmed as new cast members for the third season of Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King', reports Deadline. The expansion of this Sylvester Stallone-starring series is currently being filmed in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

The storyline, as documented by Variety, revolves around New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, portrayed by Stallone. After a 25-year prison stint, Dwight is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he must establish a criminal empire with a crew of unlikely allies.

The second season depicted Dwight clashing with new adversaries upon entering rival territory in Tulsa. As confirmed by Variety, Robert Patrick will act as Jeremiah Dunmire, a commanding figure with deep influence in the liquor industry, while Knapp will portray Cole Dunmire, his erratic, privileged son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

