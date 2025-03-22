Left Menu

Embracing New Talent: A Film Industry Revolution

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta advocates for introducing new talent in the film industry, arguing that small risks can yield significant benefits. He highlights efforts by studios like Applause Entertainment to support newcomers. Actors like Pratik Gandhi emphasize the need for directors and producers to bridge the gap for emerging talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:20 IST
Embracing New Talent: A Film Industry Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called for a renewed focus on introducing new talent in the film industry, despite the perceived risks. Speaking at the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Mehta argued that studios should not shy away from investing in fresh faces, which can offer numerous benefits.

Mehta praised companies like Applause Entertainment for their efforts in promoting newcomers like Pratik Gandhi, Zahan Kapoor, and Gaggan Dev Rial. He stressed that the industry's tendency to stick with established stars can lead to failures that outweigh the potential advantages of backing new talent.

Pratik Gandhi, known for his role in Mehta's "Scam 1992," echoed these sentiments, urging directors and producers to be more open to newcomers. Gandhi emphasized the importance of collaboration and trust between filmmakers and actors, highlighting his experiences with Mehta's projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025