Embracing New Talent: A Film Industry Revolution

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called for a renewed focus on introducing new talent in the film industry, despite the perceived risks. Speaking at the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Mehta argued that studios should not shy away from investing in fresh faces, which can offer numerous benefits.

Mehta praised companies like Applause Entertainment for their efforts in promoting newcomers like Pratik Gandhi, Zahan Kapoor, and Gaggan Dev Rial. He stressed that the industry's tendency to stick with established stars can lead to failures that outweigh the potential advantages of backing new talent.

Pratik Gandhi, known for his role in Mehta's "Scam 1992," echoed these sentiments, urging directors and producers to be more open to newcomers. Gandhi emphasized the importance of collaboration and trust between filmmakers and actors, highlighting his experiences with Mehta's projects.

