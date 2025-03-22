Christoph Waltz Joins Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

Academy award-winning actor Christoph Waltz is the latest addition to the fifth season of Hulu's hit series 'Only Murders in the Building,' according to exclusive reports from Variety.

Waltz, renowned for his captivating performances in 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained,' is set to take on a recurring role in the acclaimed drama series. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, follows a trio of neighbors who embark on a true crime podcast journey after a murder occurs in their New York City apartment building.

As the series prepares for its fifth season, production is underway, though plot details remain closely guarded secrets. In addition to this new venture, Christoph Waltz is also slated to feature in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film 'Frankenstein.'

