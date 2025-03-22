Left Menu

Celebrating Bihar Diwas: A Call for Democracy and Culture

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on Bihar Diwas, highlighting the state's role in democracy and culture. Recognizing Bihar as the cradle of democracy, they emphasize its historical contributions and future role in protecting democratic values as it celebrates its state formation day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:55 IST
Celebrating Bihar Diwas: A Call for Democracy and Culture
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to the people of Bihar on Bihar Diwas, underscoring the state's significant role in safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. In a post on the social media platform X, Kharge described Bihar as the birthplace of democracy and a bedrock of knowledge.

Kharge reflected on Bihar's historical significance, noting it was from this land that Mahatma Gandhi amplified the voices of Indians against British rule. He conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people and expressed optimism for a new chapter of social justice, equality, and inclusive development soon beginning in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings, emphasizing Bihar's rich cultural and historical impact on India for centuries. With the state's elections looming, both leaders spotlit Bihar's pivotal role in shaping the nation's democratic fabric.

