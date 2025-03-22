Celebrating Bihar Diwas: A Call for Democracy and Culture

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to the people of Bihar on Bihar Diwas, underscoring the state's significant role in safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. In a post on the social media platform X, Kharge described Bihar as the birthplace of democracy and a bedrock of knowledge.

Kharge reflected on Bihar's historical significance, noting it was from this land that Mahatma Gandhi amplified the voices of Indians against British rule. He conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people and expressed optimism for a new chapter of social justice, equality, and inclusive development soon beginning in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings, emphasizing Bihar's rich cultural and historical impact on India for centuries. With the state's elections looming, both leaders spotlit Bihar's pivotal role in shaping the nation's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)