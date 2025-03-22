Left Menu

Clash at Kurukshetra: Mahayajna Disrupted Amid Food Altercation

A security guard at a Mahayajna in Kurukshetra allegedly fired at brahmins after an altercation over food quality. The injured were a minor and another participant, leading to roadblocks and unrest. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the conflict. The event continues despite the disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:18 IST
Clash at Kurukshetra: Mahayajna Disrupted Amid Food Altercation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard allegedly opened fire during a Mahayajna in Kurukshetra following a dispute over the quality of food served, injuring a minor boy. The incident triggered a protest by brahmins, who blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road in response.

The Mahayajna, organized by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, attracted many participants for religious rituals. Some brahmins voiced dissatisfaction with the meals provided, leading to an altercation with Swami Hari Om's security, resulting in shots being fired and subsequent injuries.

Police are working to defuse the situation, with no FIR filed. Swami Hari Om claimed disruptions were caused by external elements, maintaining that the bhandara had faced no complaints earlier. Despite the unrest, the religious event proceeds with ongoing discussions for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025