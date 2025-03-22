Clash at Kurukshetra: Mahayajna Disrupted Amid Food Altercation

A security guard allegedly opened fire during a Mahayajna in Kurukshetra following a dispute over the quality of food served, injuring a minor boy. The incident triggered a protest by brahmins, who blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road in response.

The Mahayajna, organized by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, attracted many participants for religious rituals. Some brahmins voiced dissatisfaction with the meals provided, leading to an altercation with Swami Hari Om's security, resulting in shots being fired and subsequent injuries.

Police are working to defuse the situation, with no FIR filed. Swami Hari Om claimed disruptions were caused by external elements, maintaining that the bhandara had faced no complaints earlier. Despite the unrest, the religious event proceeds with ongoing discussions for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)