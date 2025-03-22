Left Menu

Pope Francis to Appear from Hospital Window Amid Health Battle

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, plans to offer a blessing from his hospital window this Sunday. Admitted in February with a severe respiratory infection, the 88-year-old pontiff has only made one public appearance via a photo. The Vatican indicates his recovery is progressing, though he's not yet delivering prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:48 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, currently battling double pneumonia, is set to make a public appearance from the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday to offer a blessing, according to a statement from the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection and has been receiving ongoing treatment. His only sighting during this time was through a photograph released by the Vatican, depicting him in a moment of prayer within the hospital chapel.

The Vatican's latest update suggests that while Pope Francis intends to greet the faithful around noon, he will not deliver the traditional prayer, highlighting that his recovery from pneumonia is still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

