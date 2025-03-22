Remembering George Foreman: A Boxing Legend's Legacy

George Foreman, the revered Olympic champion and twice heavyweight boxing champion, has died at 76. Foreman was hailed for his exceptional punch and charismatic personality. U.S. President Donald Trump and sports figures Billie Jean King and Mike Tyson led the wave of tributes mourning his loss.

Foreman, known for his prodigious boxing career, was also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. His influence reached beyond the ring, as he inspired and supported fellow athletes, like Billie Jean King during the Battle of the Sexes. His legacy is cemented in both sports and business arenas.

Reflecting on his life, Magic Johnson and boxing promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren expressed profound sorrow. George Foreman remains a symbol of boxing excellence and personal integrity. His contribution to sports and the wider world ensures his memory will endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)