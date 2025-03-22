Viral Videos Revolutionize Dog Adoption at Nashville Shelter

Adrian Budnick's innovative use of social media, particularly TikTok, has revolutionized dog adoption efforts at Nashville's county animal shelter. Her videos, filled with humor and imaginative dog nicknames, have not only captivated a wide audience but have also led to a remarkable increase in adoption numbers.

Budnick, who credits her own love of dogs for her photographic passion, found success with her 'What's this then?' video series. These playful clips featured dogs affectionately dubbed as 'Himalayan fur goblins' and 'Teacup werewolves,' charming viewers and boosting adoption rates by over 25% between 2021 and 2024, according to the shelter.

Beyond boosting adoptions, Budnick's viral videos have garnered attention from international adopters and led to contributions for the shelter. Despite the success and recognition, she remains focused on her mission, emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering and combating negative stereotypes about shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)