Left Menu

Viral Videos Revolutionize Dog Adoption at Nashville Shelter

Adrian Budnick's creative approach to showcasing dogs at Nashville's county animal shelter through viral videos has significantly boosted adoptions. Her witty nicknames and engaging content draw viewers, increasing adoption rates by over 25% from 2021 to 2024. Donations and international interest have also surged thanks to her popular series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:45 IST
Viral Videos Revolutionize Dog Adoption at Nashville Shelter
  • Country:
  • United States

Adrian Budnick's innovative use of social media, particularly TikTok, has revolutionized dog adoption efforts at Nashville's county animal shelter. Her videos, filled with humor and imaginative dog nicknames, have not only captivated a wide audience but have also led to a remarkable increase in adoption numbers.

Budnick, who credits her own love of dogs for her photographic passion, found success with her 'What's this then?' video series. These playful clips featured dogs affectionately dubbed as 'Himalayan fur goblins' and 'Teacup werewolves,' charming viewers and boosting adoption rates by over 25% between 2021 and 2024, according to the shelter.

Beyond boosting adoptions, Budnick's viral videos have garnered attention from international adopters and led to contributions for the shelter. Despite the success and recognition, she remains focused on her mission, emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering and combating negative stereotypes about shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025