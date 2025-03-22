Left Menu

TTD Opens Doors: Telangana Leaders Can Recommend Darshan

From March 24, recommendation letters from Telangana's public representatives for Lord Venkateswara Swamy's darshan will be accepted, as per Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister's instructions. TTD noted no VIP break darshan on March 25 and 30, due to Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and Ugadi festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced a new policy accepting recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives for Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan starting March 24. This comes following instructions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TTD clarified that there will be no VIP break darshan on March 25 and March 30 due to the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and Ugadi festival, respectively. These festivals hold significant cultural importance, thereby affecting temple operations.

TTD, the custodian of the world-renowned and affluent Hindu shrine in Tirupati, continues to ensure smooth and accessible temple visits for devotees, balancing religious traditions and administrative directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

