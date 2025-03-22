Left Menu

Cricket Match Unites Stars and Politicians for Tuberculosis Awareness

New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited T-20 cricket showdown, Abhineta XI clinched a victory over Neta XI by two wickets, emphasizing the pressing issue of tuberculosis awareness.

With Neta XI amassing 249 runs, thanks largely to a stellar 119 from Yusuf Pathan and a resilient 54 not out by Mohammad Azharuddin, the match promised high drama.

Yet it was the cinema stars' composed chase to 251 that secured the win. The event, graced by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, highlighted the cause effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

