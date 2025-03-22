Cricket Match Unites Stars and Politicians for Tuberculosis Awareness
In a friendly T-20 cricket match to raise tuberculosis awareness, the Abhineta XI, led by actor Suniel Shetty, triumphed over Neta XI, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, by two wickets. Notable performances included Yusuf Pathan's 119 runs and Mohammad Azharuddin's unbeaten 54 for Neta XI.
In a spirited T-20 cricket showdown, Abhineta XI clinched a victory over Neta XI by two wickets, emphasizing the pressing issue of tuberculosis awareness.
With Neta XI amassing 249 runs, thanks largely to a stellar 119 from Yusuf Pathan and a resilient 54 not out by Mohammad Azharuddin, the match promised high drama.
Yet it was the cinema stars' composed chase to 251 that secured the win. The event, graced by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, highlighted the cause effectively.
