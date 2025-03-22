David Costabile Returns as Daniel Hardman in 'Suits LA'

David Costabile, renowned for his roles in several acclaimed TV dramas, has made his comeback as the formidable Daniel Hardman in NBC's newly launched 'Suits LA'. The spin-off series by Aaron Korsh, which aired on February 23, 2025, introduces Costabile in a guest star role, joining original cast members Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman.

In 'Suits', Hardman was depicted as a partner at Pearson Hardman, later expelled after his embezzlement was uncovered. Despite initially claiming his actions were to aid his ill wife, his character frequently returned, attempting to regain control, often creating friction with key characters Harvey and Jessica.

Costabile's impressive portfolio, featuring roles in 'Breaking Bad', 'The Wire', and 'Billions' among others, elevates expectations for his appearance in 'Suits LA'. The series has achieved notable viewership numbers, averaging 4.8 million viewers across platforms for its initial episodes, reported by NBC.

