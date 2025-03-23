Left Menu

Capital Goes Dark for Earth Hour Festival 2025

Landmarks in the national capital dimmed their lights for Earth Hour Festival 2025, aligning with World Water Day's 'BeWaterWise' theme. Composer Shantanu Moitra performed, inspired by his journey along the Ganga. The event featured speeches highlighting environmental and human rights ties and a panel on water conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday evening, major landmarks in the national capital, including the India Gate, Red Fort, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, dimmed their lights in observance of WWF-India's Earth Hour Festival 2025. The event was timed to coincide with World Water Day, focusing on the pressing theme 'BeWaterWise'.

Renowned composer and WWF-India's Hope & Harmony Ambassador, Shantanu Moitra, delivered a stirring performance inspired by his extensive 2,700-km journey along the Ganga river. Moitra described the event as a perfect platform to share his ecological and musical journey.

The festival also included a significant address by Bharat Lal, emphasizing the vital connection between environmental sustainability and human rights. Additionally, a panel made up of cultural experts discussed the critical nature of sustainable water practices in the face of increasing scarcity due to urbanization and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

