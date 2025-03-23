Capital Goes Dark for Earth Hour Festival 2025

On Saturday evening, major landmarks in the national capital, including the India Gate, Red Fort, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, dimmed their lights in observance of WWF-India's Earth Hour Festival 2025. The event was timed to coincide with World Water Day, focusing on the pressing theme 'BeWaterWise'.

Renowned composer and WWF-India's Hope & Harmony Ambassador, Shantanu Moitra, delivered a stirring performance inspired by his extensive 2,700-km journey along the Ganga river. Moitra described the event as a perfect platform to share his ecological and musical journey.

The festival also included a significant address by Bharat Lal, emphasizing the vital connection between environmental sustainability and human rights. Additionally, a panel made up of cultural experts discussed the critical nature of sustainable water practices in the face of increasing scarcity due to urbanization and climate change.

