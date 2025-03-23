The Unyielding Spirit of George Foreman: A Legacy Beyond Boxing

George Foreman, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, left behind a legacy of graciousness and an infectious smile, as recounted by his close friend and prominent boxing broadcaster, Jim Lampley. Foreman's triumphs in and out of the ring have cemented his place in cultural history.

Lampley, known for his famous "It happened!" call during the 1994 fight against Michael Moorer, reflected on Foreman's remarkable victory. At 45, Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion by defeating Moorer, a feat that surprised many ringside, including Lampley.

Foreman's journey extended beyond boxing; he became a household name as a successful pitchman for various products. Lampley admired Foreman's spirit and recalled their bond developed over years of working together, highlighting Foreman's conviction, strength, and heart.

