Amanda Seyfried Defends 'Jennifer's Body', Blames Marketing for Misunderstanding

Amanda Seyfried, a prominent Hollywood actor, regards the film 'Jennifer's Body' as flawless but criticizes its marketing, claiming it diminished the film's value.

Co-starring Megan Fox, the 2009 horror-comedy directed by Karyn Kusama failed initially but gained cult status. Despite box office struggles, Seyfried stands by the film, which was penned by Diablo Cody.

Seyfried sees potential for a sequel, having enjoyed playing her nerdy character and experiencing the film's dynamic effects and stunts. She is set to star in 'The Housemaid', directed by Paul Feig.

