Amanda Seyfried Defends 'Jennifer's Body', Blames Marketing for Misunderstanding

Amanda Seyfried describes 'Jennifer's Body' as a perfect film whose reception was marred by poor marketing. Despite a disappointing box office performance, the film has become a cult classic. Seyfried advocates for a sequel and expresses admiration for her character in the horror-comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:51 IST
Amanda Seyfried, a prominent Hollywood actor, regards the film 'Jennifer's Body' as flawless but criticizes its marketing, claiming it diminished the film's value.

Co-starring Megan Fox, the 2009 horror-comedy directed by Karyn Kusama failed initially but gained cult status. Despite box office struggles, Seyfried stands by the film, which was penned by Diablo Cody.

Seyfried sees potential for a sequel, having enjoyed playing her nerdy character and experiencing the film's dynamic effects and stunts. She is set to star in 'The Housemaid', directed by Paul Feig.

(With inputs from agencies.)

