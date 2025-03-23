Celebrating Kamaladevi Aravindan: Pioneer in Singapore Women's Hall of Fame

Indian-origin writer and playwright Kamaladevi Aravindan has been honored with induction into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame. She is among six women recognized in 2023, contributing to the 198 women celebrated since the initiative began in 2014.

Organized by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO), the Hall of Fame marks its 45th anniversary by acknowledging significant contributions to gender equality and Singapore's progress. Aravindan, 75, writes in Tamil and Malayalam, with some works available in English, and has published extensively in diverse formats.

Inspired by the writings of Subramania Bharati, Aravindan focused on women's struggles and resilience. Joining her in the Hall of Fame are notable Singaporean women from various fields, including science and arts, reflecting the dynamic contributions of women to the country's development.

