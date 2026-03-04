Market Volatility Soars as Middle East Tensions Escalate

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a significant decline as investors expressed mounting concerns over the potential long-term impact of the Middle East conflict on inflation. Broad-based selling ensued, pushing the Cboe Volatility Index to its highest close since November, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.9% after an initial drop of more than 2%.

As the conflict extended into its fourth day, oil prices surged, fueled by military actions involving Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran, resulting in retaliatory strikes. Despite the tensions, market indexes managed to recover some losses, with particular resilience noted in software stocks, which saw gains.

In a concerning signal, major U.S. indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite sustained losses, with the S&P 500 closing below its 100-day moving average for the first time since November. Amid fears of escalating volatility, financial advisors cautioned investors to remain calm and deliberate before making drastic portfolio changes.