The Fall of Peshawar's Cinema Legacy: Naz Cinema Demolished

Peshawar's Naz Cinema, a cultural institution for decades, has been demolished, marking a blow to the city's cinematic heritage. Built in 1936 by a Sikh entrepreneur, the cinema faced an unfortunate decline, as cinema-goers diminished and the quality of film productions took a nosedive.

Jawad Raza, the third-generation owner of Naz Cinema, expressed regret over this outcome, attributing the closure to dwindling audiences and limited high-quality films. The city's once-vibrant cinema culture is now overshadowed by commercial interests as more historic theatres share the same fate.

Security concerns, poor storytelling, and economic factors have further driven the decline. Peshawar, once a thriving hub for artists and filmmakers, is witnessing a cultural transformation spurred by external pressures and a struggling Pashto film industry.

