Kerala's Low Mortality Rate Strains Pension System

Kerala Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has highlighted a unique challenge facing the state: a declining mortality rate is intensifying pension liabilities. Speaking at a meeting of the State NGO Union in Alappuzha, Cherian pointed to the low birth and death rates as significant factors.

Cherian illustrated his point by mentioning his 94-year-old mother, who still receives a Rs 50,000 government pension. He clarified that while a low mortality rate is indicative of Kerala's leading healthcare system, it also presents fiscal challenges due to increasing numbers of pensioners.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan refrained from directly addressing Cherian's comments but noted that both birth and death rates are diminishing. He assured that the government's focus remains on the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)