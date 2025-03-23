Kerala's Low Mortality Rate Strains Pension System
Kerala's low mortality rate is increasing the state's pension liability, according to Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. Despite a low birth rate and significant longevity, the state ranks high in healthcare. M V Govindan emphasized the government's commitment to citizen welfare.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has highlighted a unique challenge facing the state: a declining mortality rate is intensifying pension liabilities. Speaking at a meeting of the State NGO Union in Alappuzha, Cherian pointed to the low birth and death rates as significant factors.
Cherian illustrated his point by mentioning his 94-year-old mother, who still receives a Rs 50,000 government pension. He clarified that while a low mortality rate is indicative of Kerala's leading healthcare system, it also presents fiscal challenges due to increasing numbers of pensioners.
CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan refrained from directly addressing Cherian's comments but noted that both birth and death rates are diminishing. He assured that the government's focus remains on the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare Shake-up: Major Developments in Drug Trials and International Reforms
Inauguration of Namo Hospital: A Leap Forward in India's Healthcare Innovation
Empowering Women: Reveal Lasers' Transformative Healthcare Campaign in Mumbai
India's Leap into Healthcare Innovation: The Launch of Medical Innovations Patent Mitra
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Jujhar Group and Apollo Hospitals Collaborate for World-Class Super-Speciality Hospital