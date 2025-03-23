Left Menu

Kerala's Low Mortality Rate Strains Pension System

Kerala's low mortality rate is increasing the state's pension liability, according to Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. Despite a low birth rate and significant longevity, the state ranks high in healthcare. M V Govindan emphasized the government's commitment to citizen welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:01 IST
Kerala's Low Mortality Rate Strains Pension System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has highlighted a unique challenge facing the state: a declining mortality rate is intensifying pension liabilities. Speaking at a meeting of the State NGO Union in Alappuzha, Cherian pointed to the low birth and death rates as significant factors.

Cherian illustrated his point by mentioning his 94-year-old mother, who still receives a Rs 50,000 government pension. He clarified that while a low mortality rate is indicative of Kerala's leading healthcare system, it also presents fiscal challenges due to increasing numbers of pensioners.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan refrained from directly addressing Cherian's comments but noted that both birth and death rates are diminishing. He assured that the government's focus remains on the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025