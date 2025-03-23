Tragic Love: Cousins’ Forbidden Bond Ends in Double Suicide

A young couple, reportedly cousins entangled in a romantic relationship, has allegedly taken their own lives in Delhi's Deer Park. According to police, the families of the deceased had objected to their relationship, prompting the couple to commit suicide.

The 21-year-old man, employed in a pizza shop, and the 18-year-old woman, a babysitter, were discovered hanging early Sunday morning. Both hailed from south Delhi areas, Pilanji Village and Chattarpur Enclave, respectively.

Authorities, ruling out foul play, have uncovered no suicide note and are pursuing inquest proceedings. Lack of CCTV footage inside the park is challenging the ongoing investigation, but police are scouring nearby surveillance videos to piece together the event sequence.

(With inputs from agencies.)