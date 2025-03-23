Left Menu

Tragic Love: Cousins’ Forbidden Bond Ends in Double Suicide

In south Delhi, a young couple involved in a romantic relationship reportedly committed suicide at Deer Park. Their families had objected to their relationship. The man, a pizza shop worker, and the woman, a babysitter, were first cousins. Police ruled out foul play and are investigating via inquest proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple, reportedly cousins entangled in a romantic relationship, has allegedly taken their own lives in Delhi's Deer Park. According to police, the families of the deceased had objected to their relationship, prompting the couple to commit suicide.

The 21-year-old man, employed in a pizza shop, and the 18-year-old woman, a babysitter, were discovered hanging early Sunday morning. Both hailed from south Delhi areas, Pilanji Village and Chattarpur Enclave, respectively.

Authorities, ruling out foul play, have uncovered no suicide note and are pursuing inquest proceedings. Lack of CCTV footage inside the park is challenging the ongoing investigation, but police are scouring nearby surveillance videos to piece together the event sequence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

