Left Menu

Tragic Outing: Two Teens Drown in Ulhas River

Two teenage friends from Mumbai, Vivek Tiwari and Vinay Shah, drowned in the Ulhas River after misjudging its depth and current. The duo had been on an outing to Thane's Vasat dam area. Their bodies were recovered by the Ambernath Fire Department and sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:11 IST
Tragic Outing: Two Teens Drown in Ulhas River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers from Mumbai, Vivek Tiwari and Vinay Shah, met a tragic end on a Sunday outing to the Vasat dam area in Thane district. The duo, residents of Powai, ventured into the Ulhas River

for a swim but unfortunately drowned after underestimating the water's depth and current. The Ambernath Fire Department conducted a thorough search, leading to the retrieval of their bodies hours later.

The remains of the young men have now been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations, the authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025