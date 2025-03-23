Tragic Outing: Two Teens Drown in Ulhas River
Two teenage friends from Mumbai, Vivek Tiwari and Vinay Shah, drowned in the Ulhas River after misjudging its depth and current. The duo had been on an outing to Thane's Vasat dam area. Their bodies were recovered by the Ambernath Fire Department and sent for post-mortem.
Two teenagers from Mumbai, Vivek Tiwari and Vinay Shah, met a tragic end on a Sunday outing to the Vasat dam area in Thane district. The duo, residents of Powai, ventured into the Ulhas River
for a swim but unfortunately drowned after underestimating the water's depth and current. The Ambernath Fire Department conducted a thorough search, leading to the retrieval of their bodies hours later.
The remains of the young men have now been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations, the authorities confirmed.
