Tragic Outing: Two Teens Drown in Ulhas River

Two teenagers from Mumbai, Vivek Tiwari and Vinay Shah, met a tragic end on a Sunday outing to the Vasat dam area in Thane district. The duo, residents of Powai, ventured into the Ulhas River

for a swim but unfortunately drowned after underestimating the water's depth and current. The Ambernath Fire Department conducted a thorough search, leading to the retrieval of their bodies hours later.

The remains of the young men have now been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations, the authorities confirmed.

