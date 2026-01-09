Left Menu

Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

Thirty-four consumers in Thane, Maharashtra, face charges for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 5.32 lakh. The offenses were reported by the Titwala sub-division of Mahavitaran after a campaign last year. The electricity theft occurred between October and December, prompting registration of cases.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:49 IST
In an unfolding power theft scandal, thirty-four consumers from Maharashtra's Thane district stand accused of illegally siphoning off electricity, amounting to Rs 5.32 lakh.

The Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited, popularly known as Mahavitaran, reported the incidents following complaints lodged by its Titwala sub-division.

Officials revealed that the alleged theft occurred during an intensive campaign carried out between October and December last year, leading to the registration of cases against the accused.

