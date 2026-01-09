Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

In an unfolding power theft scandal, thirty-four consumers from Maharashtra's Thane district stand accused of illegally siphoning off electricity, amounting to Rs 5.32 lakh.

The Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited, popularly known as Mahavitaran, reported the incidents following complaints lodged by its Titwala sub-division.

Officials revealed that the alleged theft occurred during an intensive campaign carried out between October and December last year, leading to the registration of cases against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)