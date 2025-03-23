Cultural Renaissance: The Legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat acknowledged the influential role of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in India's evolving cultural landscape during the launch of the book 'Santvibhuti Pramukh Swami Maharaj' on Sunday.

The book, authored by Mahamahopadhyay Swami Bhadreshdasji, celebrates the life and work of Pramukh Swami, who played a key role in India's cultural and economic transformation. Shekhawat lauded the spiritual leader for his eternal wisdom and the ability to leave a lasting impact on the nation.

India's cultural heritage, robust and enduring, continues to thrive against challenges, reinforced by saints like Pramukh Swami. The book explores his noble contributions in seven detailed chapters, depicting his efforts towards global welfare and cultural preservation.

