Left Menu

Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Shiv Sena

Kunal Kamra, a well-known stand-up comedian, faces backlash from Shiv Sena leaders after targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his show. Shiv Sena workers vandalized the venue and demanded an FIR against Kamra, alleging political motives behind his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:02 IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Shiv Sena
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has stirred up controversy after taking aim at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a performance. The act did not sit well with Shiv Sena leaders, who expressed their discontent on Sunday.

In response to Kamra's jibes, Shiv Sena activists vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai where the show was recorded, calling for a police investigation into Kamra's motives. They accused the comedian of being financially motivated by rival political forces.

Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske issued a warning to Kamra about potential consequences, while fellow party members promised legal action. The incident has sparked widespread debate on free expression and political satire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025