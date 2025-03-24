Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Shiv Sena

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has stirred up controversy after taking aim at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a performance. The act did not sit well with Shiv Sena leaders, who expressed their discontent on Sunday.

In response to Kamra's jibes, Shiv Sena activists vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai where the show was recorded, calling for a police investigation into Kamra's motives. They accused the comedian of being financially motivated by rival political forces.

Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske issued a warning to Kamra about potential consequences, while fellow party members promised legal action. The incident has sparked widespread debate on free expression and political satire.

