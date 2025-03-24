Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Shiv Sena
Kunal Kamra, a well-known stand-up comedian, faces backlash from Shiv Sena leaders after targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his show. Shiv Sena workers vandalized the venue and demanded an FIR against Kamra, alleging political motives behind his actions.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has stirred up controversy after taking aim at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a performance. The act did not sit well with Shiv Sena leaders, who expressed their discontent on Sunday.
In response to Kamra's jibes, Shiv Sena activists vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai where the show was recorded, calling for a police investigation into Kamra's motives. They accused the comedian of being financially motivated by rival political forces.
Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske issued a warning to Kamra about potential consequences, while fellow party members promised legal action. The incident has sparked widespread debate on free expression and political satire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
