Comedy Show Sparks Political Turmoil in Mumbai

A political uproar erupted in Mumbai after Shiv Sena workers vandalized a hotel where comedian Kunal Kamra's show criticized Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra's taunt, modifying a popular song, went viral, prompting reactions from multiple political figures. The incident raises concerns about free speech and political sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Mumbai, Shiv Sena workers attacked a hotel in the Khar area on Sunday. The incident followed the release of a video where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra mocked Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Hotel Unicontinental, the venue for Kamra's controversial performance, faced significant vandalism. The disruption occurred after Kamra's act, which included a playful twist on a popular Hindi film song, went viral across social media platforms, drawing calls for legal action against the comedian.

Political figures reacted strongly, with Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issuing warnings, while MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the retaliation as cowardly. The incident raises questions about the status of law and order and freedom of expression in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

