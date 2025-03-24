Left Menu

The Risks Lurking in the Virtual World of Roblox for Children

Roblox, a prevalent online platform for children, features in-game purchases and microtransactions that children find complex and sometimes deceptive. Recent research involving 22 children highlights concerns about 'child gambling' and 'scams' on the platform. Despite its popularity, the platform's reward systems and lack of robust protections pose potential risks to children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Roblox, an online platform immensely popular among children, offers a myriad of experiences ranging from games to virtual worlds. However, its microtransactions and in-game purchases are a source of concern, as highlighted by recent research involving 22 children and their parents.

According to the study, many children perceive Roblox's spending features as confusing and akin to 'child gambling,' with some describing the transactions as 'scams' or 'cash grabs.' Despite the platform's appeal, these mechanics are raising red flags about potential emotional and financial harm to young users.

The findings underscore the need for more stringent policies and protections in children's digital spaces, as current measures, such as those in Australia, fall short. Experts suggest a 'safety by design' approach, prioritizing user safety in digital service designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

