Ground Zero: An Edge-of-Your-Seat Action Thriller

'Ground Zero,' an action-packed thriller featuring Emraan Hashmi, is gearing up for an April 25 release. Touted as a gripping narrative, the film is eagerly awaited by fans of the genre.

Amplifying the excitement, the film's teaser will be showcased with Salman Khan's 'Sikandar,' debuting on March 30. Hashmi stars as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), spearheading a two-year mission that uncovers a major national security threat.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and presented by Excel Entertainment, 'Ground Zero' promises to delve into the unseen heroics and sacrifices of those guarding the nation.

