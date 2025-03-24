Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Criticizes 'Bullies' at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Conan O'Brien received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, using the opportunity to criticize President Trump and his administration. The event saw notable comedians like David Letterman and Sarah Silverman honoring O'Brien's comic achievements while highlighting concerns over the Kennedy Center's current leadership.

Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a ceremony marked by political undertones. Taking the stage, O'Brien criticized President Donald Trump, addressing concerns about the political influence at the Kennedy Center.

Prominent comedians including David Letterman, Adam Sandler, and Sarah Silverman were present to celebrate O'Brien's contribution to comedy. While honoring his achievements, they also humorously critiqued the Trump administration.

The celebration also put a spotlight on apprehensions regarding the Kennedy Center's leadership under Trump-appointed allies, emphasizing the intersection of arts and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

