Conan O'Brien Criticizes 'Bullies' at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Conan O'Brien was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a ceremony marked by political undertones. Taking the stage, O'Brien criticized President Donald Trump, addressing concerns about the political influence at the Kennedy Center.

Prominent comedians including David Letterman, Adam Sandler, and Sarah Silverman were present to celebrate O'Brien's contribution to comedy. While honoring his achievements, they also humorously critiqued the Trump administration.

The celebration also put a spotlight on apprehensions regarding the Kennedy Center's leadership under Trump-appointed allies, emphasizing the intersection of arts and politics.

