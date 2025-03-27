Fun88 Unveils 'Lightning & Crazy Cashback' Promotion with INR 54.48 Lakhs Prize Pool

Fun88, a leading online gaming platform, has unveiled its 'Lightning & Crazy Cashback' promotion, a limited-time event running from March 15 to May 31, 2025. With a total prize pool of INR 54.48 Lakhs, the promotion offers instant cashback on selected live casino games, bringing fresh excitement to users.

The promotion features popular games like Lightning Roulette and Crazy Time, with rewards available on a first-come, first-served basis. Players enjoy immediate cashback after gameplay without wagering requirements, fostering consistent engagement.

This initiative reflects Fun88's dedication to innovative entertainment and player satisfaction. The platform, known for diverse offerings including sports betting and live casino games, remains committed to providing safe and enjoyable gaming experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)