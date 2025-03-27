Left Menu

Fun88 Unveils 'Lightning & Crazy Cashback' Promotion with INR 54.48 Lakhs Prize Pool

Fun88, an online gaming platform, has launched its Lightning & Crazy Cashback promotion. Running until May 31, 2025, this offers instant cashback on select live casino games. Key features include no wagering requirements and daily rewards. The promotion highlights Fun88's commitment to entertainment and responsible gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST
Fun88 Unveils 'Lightning & Crazy Cashback' Promotion with INR 54.48 Lakhs Prize Pool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fun88, a leading online gaming platform, has unveiled its 'Lightning & Crazy Cashback' promotion, a limited-time event running from March 15 to May 31, 2025. With a total prize pool of INR 54.48 Lakhs, the promotion offers instant cashback on selected live casino games, bringing fresh excitement to users.

The promotion features popular games like Lightning Roulette and Crazy Time, with rewards available on a first-come, first-served basis. Players enjoy immediate cashback after gameplay without wagering requirements, fostering consistent engagement.

This initiative reflects Fun88's dedication to innovative entertainment and player satisfaction. The platform, known for diverse offerings including sports betting and live casino games, remains committed to providing safe and enjoyable gaming experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025