Salman Khan Discusses Bollywood, South Indian Cinema, and Filmmaking Challenges

During a promotional event for his new film 'Sikandar', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan engaged in a candid discussion with the media covering several pivotal topics affecting the film industry. He shared his perspectives on the South Indian cinema, the shifting dynamics within Bollywood, and the current challenges of budgeting and storytelling.

Salman acknowledged the difficulties his films face in gaining traction in the South Indian market, highlighting the strong local fan communities. He noted the unique cultural roots of South Indian films that make them successful, a feat not easily replicated by Bollywood productions, despite an increase in pan-India releases.

Salman also addressed the economics of filmmaking, emphasizing the need for financial prudence and the importance of resonant storytelling. Criticizing Bollywood's budgetary practices, he stressed that entertaining the audience should be the primary goal, not competing with technical prowess. Additionally, he offered insights on nepotism and teamwork within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)